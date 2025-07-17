Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan Price Performance

OSPN stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $584.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Onespan’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on OSPN

Onespan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.