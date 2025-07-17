Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Onespan Price Performance
OSPN stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $584.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Onespan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
