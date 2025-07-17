Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,083,000 after purchasing an additional 711,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,314,000 after purchasing an additional 527,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,457,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,344,000 after purchasing an additional 770,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

