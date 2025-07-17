Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Leidos by 260.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

