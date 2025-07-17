Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

