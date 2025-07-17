Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in KLA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,502,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $933.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $841.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.68. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $942.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.33.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

