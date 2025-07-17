Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $130.36 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

