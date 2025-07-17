Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $25,759.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,254.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFST shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BFST stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $764.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

