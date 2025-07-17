Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enersys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enersys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enersys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enersys alerts:

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.07. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53.

Enersys Announces Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Enersys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.