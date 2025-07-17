Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $289.63 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $284.65 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.