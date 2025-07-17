Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,435. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. The trade was a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,964 shares of company stock worth $24,238,299. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.