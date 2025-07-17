Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $243.23 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $244.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

