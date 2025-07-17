Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,411 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rambus by 24.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,221.84. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,848 shares of company stock worth $602,933 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

