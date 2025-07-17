Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 270 Shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in 1st Source by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. 1st Source Corporation has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

