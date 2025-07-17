Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $113.04.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 31.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.