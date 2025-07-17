Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,505 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,498,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,493 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,303,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,078 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 397,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Upwork by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,436,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 803,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 310,678 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $126,250.95. The trade was a 55.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,532. The trade was a 28.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,454 shares of company stock worth $9,172,963. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.38. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Upwork had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

