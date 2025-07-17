Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 917 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $285.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

