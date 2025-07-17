Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adeia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after acquiring an additional 874,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after purchasing an additional 143,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Adeia by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,563,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 129,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.46.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

ADEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

