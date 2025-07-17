Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $350,000 Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 777.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $523.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LYTS. Wall Street Zen raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

