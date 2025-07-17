Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $351,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 3.8%

CTBI opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.58. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $102,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,219.99. This trade represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

