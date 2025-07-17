Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. The trade was a 54.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $184.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.06 and a 52 week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

