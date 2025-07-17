Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $356,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,390,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.2%

SKYW opened at $111.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 15.41%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

