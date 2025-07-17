Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLMB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB opened at $105.64 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $138.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $580,333.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,517.62. The trade was a 76.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

