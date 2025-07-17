Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DME Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,245,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 902,704 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,077,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 48,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after buying an additional 468,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.05.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

