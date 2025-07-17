Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $301,650,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

AMZN opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.21 and a 200 day moving average of $208.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.