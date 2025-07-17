Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,442,187 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,442,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total value of $551,665,621.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 895,279,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,234,776,836.89. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 23,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.7% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 79,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,551,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

