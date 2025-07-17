Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 25,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,738,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 111,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after acquiring an additional 76,348 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,602,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,172,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

