American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $37.36 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

