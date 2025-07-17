Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 531,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 399,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 333,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

COLD opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.