Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 37,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANEB

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEB. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after buying an additional 10,101,010 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,525,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.