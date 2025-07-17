Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Aramark Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.