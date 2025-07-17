Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. 56,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

