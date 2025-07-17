Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5%

EMN opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

