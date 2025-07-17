Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,599,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 701,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,791,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

HAS opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

