Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,731,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $50,795,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $48,946,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,610,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after buying an additional 946,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,790,000 after buying an additional 929,762 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Glj Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

