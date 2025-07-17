Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in LKQ by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. LKQ Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.