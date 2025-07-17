Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

