Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.34 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,176.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $2,657,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 708.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $215.53 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average of $215.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

