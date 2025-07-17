Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Permian Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,141 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Permian Resources by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,449 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

