Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

