Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 684,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,420,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 731.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,685 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $194.44 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $195.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

