Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.53 Million Position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 18,047.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AES by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AES by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

