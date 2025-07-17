Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,116,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 182,311 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,038,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

