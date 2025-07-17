Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.07.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PEN stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.79 and its 200-day moving average is $268.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.73, for a total value of $3,584,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 302,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,461,119.87. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,185 shares of company stock valued at $31,073,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.