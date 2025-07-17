Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 target price on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 45,736 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $1,791,936.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,329,240.36. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 47,334 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $1,855,966.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 793,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,122,349.35. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,532,323 shares of company stock valued at $105,452,742. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

