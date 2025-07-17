Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

