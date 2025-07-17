Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after acquiring an additional 841,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $201,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after purchasing an additional 578,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,842,000 after purchasing an additional 380,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after purchasing an additional 310,257 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.0%

MANH stock opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.82.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.