Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $547.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.51.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.60.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

