Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,717,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Shares of FND opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

