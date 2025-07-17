Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 52.9% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 162,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $284,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SouthState by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

SouthState stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

