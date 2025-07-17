Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,055,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 386,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,084,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after buying an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $117.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,062.36. The trade was a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,368.54. The trade was a 78.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,016,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

